ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's boys were edged by Blue Mountain Conference rival Grant Union, 53-52, here on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The TigerScots held a 19-11 lead after the opening quarter, with Grant Union pulling within 27-25 at halftime.
In the second half, W-M led 43-33 headed into the fourth quarter, but the Prospectors rallied in the final period for the league victory.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots with 20 points, with Cameron Reich scoring 10 and Caleb Sprenger and Kyren Miller putting up eight apiece.
Weston-McEwen, now 10-8 overall and 2-3 in BMC play, next host Enterprise on Friday in another league matchup.
