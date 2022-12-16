HEPPPNER, Ore. — An overtime thriller Friday, Dec. 16, at the Heppner weekend tournament finished with Weston-McEwen High School's varsity boys basketball having captured its third straight victory, as the TigerScots handed South Wasco County its first setback this season in a 79-73 defeat.
The TigerScots upped their record so far this season to 4-1.
Back at it Saturday in Heppner, the TigerScots take on Central Linn.
The victory Friday had plenty of excitement.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots with a game-high 30 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Cameron Reich had 17 points, Kyren Miller 11, Easton Berry added 11 points and 11 assists, and Ben Hubbard contributed 6 points and 10 rebounds.
The TigerScots also had Sean Rogggiero and Anthony Nix each chipping in a basket.
Nix tallied his points in overtime after the TigerScots had battled South Wasco County to a 65-65 draw in regulation.
