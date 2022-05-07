JOHN DAY, Ore. — Weston-McEwen High School's varsity softball team nearly handed first-place Grant Union its first loss of the season Saturday, May 7, as they battled to an extra inning, but the TigerScots wound up dropping both ends of their doubleheader with 7-6 and 22-9 losses.
Madison Shell finished the day 5-for-7 with two doubles and two runs batted in for the fourth-place TigerScots (10-7 overall, 5-3 in the district) while teammate Luna Dennett was 4-for-7 with a double and an RBI as Ava Sams was 3-for-7 with a triple and five RBIs.
"We took the No. 1 Prospectors to eight innings to decide the first game," TigerScots coach Jeff Griggs said. "However, our youthfulness showed up in the second game of the night as we struggled defensively to keep their hitters at bat and field cleanly."
The TigerScots look to bounce back when they next play Tuesday at Pilot Rock.
"It was a confidence builder for the team to play a full game at that level," Griggs said. "Hopefully we can build on that this next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.