LOWELL, Ore. — Weston-McEwen's long trip home Saturday night was an enjoyable one, as the TigerScots went to Lowell and knocked off the Red Devils, 27-21, in the Oregon state Class 2A football quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Lowell, about 15 miles southeast of Eugene, was previously undefeated at 10-0.
The TigerScots, now 8-2 overall, next play Colton, a 12-0 victory over Gold Beach also on Saturday, next Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
Lowell opened up an early 7-0 lead, but Weston-McEwen answered to make it 7-all after one quarter, and the TigerScots were up 14-7 at halftime.
Anthony Nix scored both of W-M's first-half touchdowns.
In the third quarter, Gunnar McBean put the TigerScots up 21-7, the Red Devils then tied it up, and W-M sophomore running back Maddox King scored with four minutes left to make it 27-21.
"They (Lowell) got the ball with four minutes left, and our defense did an outstanding job," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They turned the ball over on downs and we ran out the clock."
King finished with 18 carries for 92 yards and a TD for W-M, with McBean rushing once for a six-yard touchdown.
TigerScots quarterback Easton Berry carried it 13 times for 23 yards, and was 8 for 15 passing for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Nix finished with three receptions for 120 yards and two TDs.
"Lowell is very well coached, well disciplined and aggressive," Hansell said. "They were 10-0 going into this game, so we were playing a tough team on the road. Our fans are absolutely amazing, and travel so well. They were loud and into the game.
"I'm proud of our coaching staff and the entire community, all of our fans," he said. "We're excited to head home and prepare for another week. This far into season, everyone is great. These kids have earned it, I couldn't be prouder of each and every player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.