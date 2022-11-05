ATHENA — Weston-McEwen's football team advanced to the second round of the Oregon state Class 2A tournament with a 42-6 victory over Culver on the TigerScots' field on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5.
The victory puts Weston-McEwen playing at Lowell, a 27-26 winner over Knappa on Saturday afternoon, either next Friday or Saturday.
"I'm extremely proud of the kids, we came out and played well," TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said.
Culver led the game 6-0 after the opening quarter, but then the W-M offense woke up to take a 21-6 halftime lead, and the TigerScots rolled to the win.
Cameron Reich grabbed a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Easton Berry to get W-M's offense started in the second quarter.
Sean Roggiero then scored the TigerScots' second TD, and Berry put the home team up 21-6 with a 36-yard scoring run with no time left on the first-half clock.
"We were prepared in all three phases of the game, special teams, offense and defense," Hansell said. "We had another great crowd today. This is the only the second time in 25 years of having a home playoff game. I'm proud of our effort and executing our game play."
Roggiero finished the game with 102 rushing yards on 17 carries, as well as three touchdowns, and caught three passes for 29 yards.
"He had a great game," Hansell said.
Berry finished with 47 yards rushing on six carries and a TD, and was also 7 for 18 passing for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Reich had three catches for 79 yards and a TD.
"Our defense played outstanding today," Hansell said.
Mazon Langford had three interceptions for W-M.
"He played outstanding," Hansell said. "We had pressure on the QB all game, everybody — cornerbacks and linebackers, covered well, our offensive line blocked well and we made plays.
"Give credit to Culver's coaching staff, they're well-disciplined and a well-coache team," he said.
"It was another program win, I'm excited about the win, and not only our players and coaches, but the community and families. It's a joy to be head football coach at Weston-McEwen High School."
