Pomeroy's high school varsity volleyball team was defeated Wednesday, Sept. 13, on its home court by Oakesdale in three sets of 1B Southeast Conference action with scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-12.
The loss dropped the Pirates league record so far this season to 1-2.
Hailee Brewer finished the match with two kills and two aces for the Pirates while teammate Bethany Zimmermann hustled on four digs.
PRESCOTT 3, COLTON 2: The Tigers treated their home crowd to an exciting victory over their 1B Southeast Conference opponent, their second win in as many days.
The Tigers improved their league record so far this season to 2-1.
