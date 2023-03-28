WARDEN, Wash. — Warden handed Walla Walla Valley Academy a pair of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference baseball defeats here on Tuesday, March 27.
The Cougars won the opener, 29-3, before handing the Knights a 38-0 loss in the nightcap.
Warden outhit WWVA 17-3 in the opener, with the Knights committing seven errors in the game.
In the nightcap, the Cougars had 20 hits to WWVA's single safety.
The Knights next host Gem State for a twin bill at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.