WAITSBURG — The Dayton-Waitsburg high school varsity volleyball team challenged Warden in a hard-fought match here Thursday, Oct. 21, but ended up with a 3-0 loss. Scores per set were 25-22, 25-20, 25-16.
Claudia Benevides finished with five kills and an ace for the Wolfpack (0-11 record) while teammate Kylee Henry had four assists, a kill, a block and an ace, and Emily Rodrick had two assists, a dig, a kill and an ace.
"The team is continuing to improve with each game," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "Their net play and coverage were great tonight."
The Wolfpack will next play Saturday, hosting McLoughlin High School's team here with action scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
