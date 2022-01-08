WAPATO, Wash. — The College Place girls basketball team suffered a 72-35 loss to the undefeated and host Wolves in South Central Athletic Conference action on the night of Saturday, Jan. 8.
Wapato, which leads the SCAC West Division, is now 9-0 on the season after defeating its East Division rival.
College Place, now 4-5 overall, trailed 16-3 after one quarter and 42-11 at intermission.
"Wapato's girls started the game with an aggressive full-court press and their constant pressure was on for 32 minutes," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "We had some success breaking their press and getting some good shots, but we also struggled handling the pressure.
"Down 42-11 at halftime, we talked in the locker room about finding small wins during the second half no matter what the scoreboard said at the end of the game," Hill said. "After the third quarter, Lena Weaver came to the bench and pumped the girls up by saying, 'We scored more that quarter than we did the whole first half!' That was a win. I was proud of them for playing hard and looking for ways to have success even during a tough game."
Megan Foertsch and Weaver scored eight points apiece to lead the Hawks.
College Place hosts Royal next Saturday.
