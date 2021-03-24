COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team won its first-round playoff here Tuesday, March 23, finishing off White Swan in straight sets (25-8, 25-13, 25-9).
Sahara Browning finished the match with 21 kills, 15 digs, a block and 10 aces on 23-for-23 serving for WWVA (9-1 record).
"Sahara Browning came out swinging tonight, with 21 kills, 15 digs and a run of 11 serves and five aces in the third set," coach Robin Browning said. "She led her team to another victory that brings us closer to the championship match.
The Knights are back at it here Wednesday, hosting a Kittitas team that defeated Dayton-Waitsburg in its first-rounder Tuesday.
"First playoff game in the books," coach Browning said. "The WWVA Lady knights had to get a little rhythm tonight, but they found their tempo, and put three more sets away.
"This puts us one step closer to where we want to be."
WWVA will be coming off another dominating win.
Makiah Stepper contributed seven kills, 10 digs and a block, Rylee King tallied five kills and three blocks, Macyn Scherger dished 10 assists, and Madison Irving had three.
The Knights also had Jessica Mitchell making six digs and seven aces on 16-of-18 serving, as well as Celeste Santellano with 15 assists and four aces on 10-for-10 serving.
"The girls have to stay focused, and keep working together," coach Browning added. "As in every day, each step matters.
"We have to keep working on the details, trusting each other, and playing the game we love."