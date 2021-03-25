COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team got itself into the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship with a semifinal victory here Wednesday, March 24, over Kittitas in straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-16).
WWVA will face Tri-Cities Prep for the league title Saturday night.
The Knights made short work of their Wednesday semifinal, but had to regroup after an early scare from Kittitas.
"Kittitas came out strong in the first set of the evening," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "They caught us on our heels, and took a quick six points to lead the games.
"This was not at all what we had talked about or planned to execute," Browning continued. "Quick time out to refocus, and figure out some crucial details, and they headed back to the court to dig out of the deficit they had allowed.
"We were sloppy, not moving our feet, and missing serves," Browning said. "Not a great way to start.
"But as I can always depend on, this group of girls fights tenaciously through obstacles."
Sahara Browning finished the match with 19 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and 10 aces on 16-of-18 serving for WWVA, while teammate Jessica Mitchell tallied five kills, 19 digs and five aces on 18-of-19 serving.
The Knights also had Celeste Santellano with 13 assists and two aces on 11-of-13 serving, Macyn Scherger with 13 assists and three aces on 8-of-9 serving, Ryle King with eight kills, Makiah Stepper with 13 digs, and Makaenah Puckett with a block.
"We gave away a lot of points that we never want to, but the girls cleaned up some communication problems, started getting their serves back in the court, and put some passes up that our setters could use," coach Browning said. "When these things come together like they practice, the hits roll out like frosting on a cake.
"Volleyball takes one step at a time, we got ahead of ourselves, and had to move back to the first step to be able to finish the night like we planned," coach Browning added. "Kittitas puts up a good fight, but the girls were able to fend them off, and win in three again."