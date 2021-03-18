PASCO — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team wrapped up its regular-season schedule with an especially satisfying win here Wednesday, March 17, knocking off Tri-Cities Prep in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-14).
The Knights (8-1 overall) finished undefeated in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play, their only loss coming to Granger here Feb. 25 in the season opener.
Wednesday's victory at TCP may have been the highlight — and not just because WWVA coach Robin Browning (who's Irish) got to win on St. Patrick's Day.
"Some sweet things come out of the COVID schedule after all," Browning said. "We always look forward to the competition of playing against TCP.
"This match was probably the best of the season," Browning added. "TCP always comes out to win, but our Lady Knights took on the challenge in fine form tonight.
"It was a great match to end our season on."
Sahara Browning finished the season finale with 29 kills and 13 digs for the Knights (8-1 record), while teammate Macyn Scherger dished 21 assists and notched two aces on 14-for-14 serving.
WWVA also had Makiah Stepper with nine digs and two aces on 12-for-12 serving, Clara Scully with nine digs and five aces on 10-of-11 serving.
Jessica Mitchell added five kills, and Celeste Santellano made 12 assists.
" The things that we have been working on all season, and that I asked them to really focus in on tonight, they did," coach Browning said. "Through two tight matches, coverage was tight, adjustments were quick, and communication was better than we've ever seen.
"Macyn Scherger was on fire with sets to Sahara Browning tonight," coach Browning continued. "And, Sahara was up to the challenge of tipping, pushing, and destroying balls into the floor against a cohesive defensive line of TCP players.
"Our whole team fought a great fight," coach Browning said. "Celeste Santellano set Rylee King up for kills, with beautiful sets.
"Makaenah Puckett put hits down in key moments," coach Browning added. "Makiah Stepper had some incredible digs, Jessica Mitchell dug and placed balls for points, and Clara Scully passed balls on target as well as hammering home aces to end sets.
"It was a step together for our girls, and a great competition to send us into playoffs."