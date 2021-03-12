BURBANK — Walla Walla Valley Academy won its volleyball match here Thursday, March 11, routing Burbank in straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-8).
"It was a good night for a volleyball game," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "Well what night is really not?
"The girls came ready to play, and took the first three sets in a very quiet gym."
Sahara Browning finished the match with 24 kills, six digs and a block for WWVA (6-1 record), while teammate Celeste Santellano dished 14 assists and scored nine aces on 26-of-27 serving.
The Knights also had Jessica Mitchell hustling on nine digs and making four aces on 19-of-19 serving, Rylee King adding eight kills, Makiah with five kills, and Macyn Scherger made 16 assists.
"Celeste Santellano was a pivotal piece of the action tonight," coach Browning said. "She has been crazy consistent with both serves and sets, and tonight she took it up another notch.
"The first two sets were good, but in the third, she was on fire," coach Browning continued. "With a run of 13 serves with six aces and 14 sets with six assists, she lit up the court.
"The girls started chattering like we haven't seen in the past, and Clara Scully came in to ace the game point," coach Browning added. "It was a good game for the Lady Knights against a fun team."