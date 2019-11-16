YAKIMA — Walla Walla Valley Academy’s volleyball season ended at the state 2B tournament here on Friday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands Colfax in a loser-out playoff.
Colfax took the match 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15.
WWVA has now made state three consecutive years, and shows no signs of slowing down.
But the Knights had their work cut out for them here on Friday, drawing the Colfax Bulldogs in the consolation bracket.
Thursday’s opening-round action here saw WWVA drop its match against Mossyrock, but the Knights were then able to stay alive in the losers bracket with a sweep of Wahkiakum.
However, Colfax is one of the premier teams in the 2B division — having won 12 state titles in the last two decades between 2B and 2A competition.
And yet, other than Brewster, which knocked Colfax into the consolation bracket to open up the tournament, no one here had played the Bulldogs as close as WWVA.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team able to make much of a run.
What Colfax leveraged over WWVA in pure physicality, the Knights returned with notable finesse and precision.
Colfax fired kills through the Knights’ defense, while WWVA expertly placed dumps and tosses behind enemy lines.
WWVA coach Robin Browning took note of two particular players’ contributions.
“Amanda Kitto, our libero, was a pretty key player,” coach Browning said. “She made a lot of good serves and was really consistent on defense.
“Secondly, Sahara Browning is a force,” coach Browning said. “If we didn’t have her, we’d be hard-pressed for kills.”
Colfax prevailed 26-24 in the first set though, so if the Knights wanted to hold off the Bulldog machine, they would have to win the next set before Colfax could capture momentum.
WWVA did just that, taking advantage of holes in the young Bulldogs’ defense to create miscommunications.
The Knights controlled the entire second set en route to a 25-18 set win.
And just when it looked like the Knights were about to run away with the match, Colfax came thundering back, making their own run in the third set for a 26-24 win.
With this, it seemed the Bulldogs had flipped a switch.
Colfax took the fourth and final set, pounding the ball back into the Knights’ end for a 25-15 win that finished the best-of-five match.
However, as previously noted, the Knights are a young team themselves and stand to lose just two seniors from a roster currently sitting at ten.
“We’re looking to come back strong next season,” coach Browning noted. “We’re losing two seniors, but we have a couple eighth-graders coming up that we’re excited about, and we’re keeping our core group together.”
The Knights finish the year with an overall record of 18-4-1, a district record of 8-0, and great expectations for the future.