BURBANK — Walla Walla Valley Academy's baseball team split a doubleheader here Tuesday, April 13, with the Knights rallying to win the opener 8-7 in an extra inning before Burbank had a 9-2 lead when the second game stopped after three.
Anthony Coronado and Ryo Nishi each finished the day with three hits for WWVA (1-1 record).
The Knights are back at it Friday in Waitsburg.
One strike away from a 7-6 loss in the first game here Tuesday, WWVA pulled off an exciting comeback.
The bottom of the seventh inning started with a Burbank pitch hitting Austin Stanciu to put him on base, and he advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch while a pair of his teammate struck out.
Stanciu remained at third, with Silas Tupper up to bat and the count full, when another wild pitch enabled him to score and tie things up at 7-7.
Presented with extra innings, the Knights took advantage of the second chance.
Burbank loaded the base in the top of the eighth on a string of walks with two down, but WWVA infielder Owen Parks snatched a grounder to second and got the force out at home.
Nishi then singled to start the bottom of the eighth, took second as Jack Harris drew a base on balls, and scored the winning run on a Coronado hit.