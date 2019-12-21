PRESCOTT — The Walla Walla Valley Academy girls basketball team went to Prescott on Saturday, and came away with a 36-24 victory.
Sahara Browning took over the game for WWVA. She claimed a double-double with a game leading 18 points and 11 rebounds. Makiah Stepper also had a good game with 10 steals and eight points.
WWVA also had Joslin Haggins grabbing 10 rebounds, Hailey Werner scoring three points, and Trellanee Lamberton dishing three assists.
WWVA's head coach Martin Heredia said, "(It) was good to get a win for our girls. They played hard and made improvements. We have to keep improving and take it one day at a time."
WWVA girls will host Columbia Burbank on Saturday, Jan. 4.