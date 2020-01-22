COLLEGE PLACE — Sahara Browning scored 14 points for Walla Walla Valley Academy, teammate Celeste Santellano had 11, Rylee King 9, but they wound up with 43-40 loss to Liberty Christian in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball action here on Tuesday.
The Knights (2-8 overall, 2-6 in the EWAC) went in looking for their second victory over Liberty Christian in less than a week after winning there last Wednesday.
Liberty Christian had a 22-16 lead at halftime here, but the Knights rallied to get within a point by the end of the third quarter.
However, the Patriots held off WWVA in the closing minutes.
The Knights will now prepare for a busy upcoming week, beginning here on Monday against Mabton before hosting DeSales on Tuesday and then playing at Kittitas on Thursday.
Patriots 43, Knights 40
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (43) — n/a.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (40) — Browning 14, Santellano 11, King 9, Willard 2, Haggins 2, Larson 2.
Liberty Christian;7;15;9;12;—;43
WWVA;9;7;14;10;—;40