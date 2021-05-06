COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's baseball team edged Highland twice in a doubleheader here Wednesday, May 5, taking the opener, 8-7, and the second game, 2-1.
The Knights (5-6 record) trailed 7-2 in the fourth inning of the first game, but mounted a series of rallies.
Still down by a run in the fifth, Owen Parks singled, stole second base and third, and then tied things up on an Anthony Coronado sacrifice fly to center field.
In the bottom of the sixth, Eli Stanciu walked with two outs, stole second and third, and then scored on a wild pitch to give WWVA its first lead of the day.
Highland promptly put two runners on base with no outs leading off the the seventh inning, but Coronado chalked up three straight strikeouts to seal the WWVA win.
The second game saw WWVA stage a mini-comeback, trailing 1-0 after the top of the first before scoring a couple of runs in its half of the inning.
Action stopped in the fourth.