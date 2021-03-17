COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy dominated its volleyball match here Tuesday, March 16, finishing off River View in straight sets (25-9, 25-2, 25-9).
Sahara Browning finished the sweep with 15 kills, seven digs and seven aces on 17-of-18 serving for WWVA (7-1 record), while teammate Jessica Mitchell added nine aces on 29-of-30 serving and six digs.
The Knights also had Rylee King with seven kills and four digs, Celeste Santellano with 10 assists and five aces on 8-of-10 serving, Macyn Scherger with 15 assists, and Makiah Stepper with six kills and four digs.
"It was Senior Night tonight, and the WWVA Lady Knights came out ready to play," coach Robin Browning said. "The details that we have been working on over the short season, came together nicely tonight, and the three sets were done in short order.
"Our seniors were on their best games," coach Browning continued. "Jessica Mitchell, senior middle hitter passed and hit beautifully with six digs, four kills, and 29 of 30 from the serving line.
"She went on a crazy run in the second set, serving 21 in a row, with nine aces," Browing added. "Incredible work, from an incredible young lady."
Scherger, another WWVA senior, also shined.
"Macyn Scherger, senior setter/outside hitter went to work as well, with 15 assists, 4 kills, and 5 of 6 serves and an ace to wrap up the evening," coach Browning said. "These girls have been an integral part of our program since middle school.
"To say they will be sorely missed does not even come close to what we are all feeling," Browing added. "We have another week to play with this group as a team, all together, and we are going to enjoy every second."