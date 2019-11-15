YAKIMA — Back at state for the third year in a row after a pair of winless ventures in the 2B volleyball tournament, Walla Walla Valley Academy won a match here on Thursday for the first time ever.
In doing so, the 2019 Knights kept their season alive for one more day in the consolation brackets.
First the Knights had to shake off an opening-round loss to Mossyrock, of the District 4 Central League, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.
Considering both the 2017 and 2018 Knights squads had managed to win at least one set despite losing every match, WWVA was off to a rough start this year.
But back at it late that evening against another District 4 representative in Wahkiakum, with the loser finished, the Knights took a 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19 sweep.
The historic victory extended WWVA to a semifinal in the seventh-place brackets against Colfax, of the District 7 Bi-County League, this morning starting at 9:45 a.m.
It ended after press time today.