KITTITAS, Wash. — Coming in here Thursday with the best record in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (and a nine-game winning streak) the Walla Walla Valley Academy boys knew they essentially had a collective target sign on their backs, and fourth-place Kittitas was primed for a prep basketball upset.
Two days after the Knights together connected on 10 shots from 3-point range in a 64-52 victory at DeSales — one of four nights this season with at least 10 3's — Kittitas limited them to one (by Aaron Pollard), and WWVA clung to a 43-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.
But the Knights rose to the challenge, held off Kittitas in the closing minutes, and took home their 10th straight win with a 59-46 victory.
Pollard finished the night with 12 points for WWVA (14-3 overall, 10-1 in the EWAC), while teammate Jake Freedle led with 20, and Isaias Santellano had 13.
"With the game unfolding as it did, it came down to who was the most efficient at the hoop and at the free throw line, since neither team was able to hit more than one 3-pointer," Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. "Fortunately our guys were able to get a few easy lay-ups off turnovers, and build a lead in the second half on using our defense."
WWVA wraps up its regular season schedule with one more challenge as Burbank hosts the Knights for a rematch on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Burbank has won six of its last eight games since falling to the Knights, 58-46, at WWVA on Jan. 4.
But the Knights will be coming off a hard-fought win here.
"Our coaching staff laid out a few keys for success pregame and one of them was control the pace of the game," Bumgardner said. "Our guys did an excellent job the whole night not letting Kittitas dictate what the speed of the game would be.
"From the beginning of the game our guys learned that the game was going to be called very tightly," Bumgardner said. "Even though we had guys get in foul trouble, our guys figured out how to still play aggressive on defense without picking up too many fouls.
"Our guards, Isaias Santellano, Jake Freedle, Gabe Torres, and Jasiah Heredia, did an excellent job handling the Kittitas pressure, limiting our turnovers, and forcing Kittitas turnovers," Bumgardner said. "Jake led the way on perimeter defense with seven steals.
"Our wings, David Rittenbach and Owen Parks, had to fill in big minutes in the Post due to the absence of Henry Clancy," Bumgardner said. "They did such a good job at contesting shots and battling for rebounds. David was very aggressive on both ends, teammates knew he had their backs in help defense and that he would go strong to the hoop on his drives and either get fouled or finish.
"Our bigs, Aaron Pollard and Joey Vhymeister, were ever present bodying guys up on rebounds," Bumgardner said. "And on offense, they moved the ball well finding either open attempts for themselves or for others. Aaron finished with double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds.
"This was a great team win and our guys really put just about a full game together," Bumgardner said. "They are looking forward to a little rest over the weekend and preparing to close out the season against a good Columbia (Burbank) team early next week."
Knights 59, Coyotes 46
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (59) — Freedle 20, Santellano 13, Pollard 12, Rittenbach 8, Parks 4, Torres 2. Totals 20-54 18-25 59.
KITTITAS (46) — Catlin 24, Hudson 10, Walters 9, Van Dorn 3. Totals 13-54 19-30 46.
WWVA;11;14;18;16;—;59
Kittitas;11;8;15;12;—;46
3-point goals — WWVA 1 (Pollard), Kittitas 1 (Hudson). Total fouls — WWVA 20, Kittitas 23. Fouled out — Kittitas (Rosbach). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWVA 38, Kittitas 38. Turnovers — WWVA 10, Kittitas 17. Assists — WWVA 8, Kittitas 1.