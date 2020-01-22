COLLEGE PLACE — With an 18-2 lead after the first quarter, the Walla Walla Valley Academy boys appeared well on the way to their seventh straight win, returning to the top of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference standings here Tuesday.
But the rest of the night, the Knights only saw that lead dwindle as Liberty Christian chipped away.
WWVA managed to prevail, 57-56, climbing back into a tie with first-place White Swan.
"(We're) happy to get another league win, even when we don't play as well as we would have liked for the last three quarters," Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. "We were fortunate that our guys came out in the first quarter with a ton of energy on defense and patience on offense, and built a big lead.
"Liberty did a good job adjusting their game plan midway through the second quarter, and we lost some focus and didn't play as patiently as we usually do when they started to go on runs," Bumgardner said. "Our coaching staff gave our players a lot of credit after the game for not letting Liberty's runs effect them, and continuing to stay active on defense, and not forcing too many rushed shots on offense."
WWVA (11-3 overall, 7-1 in the EWAC) will next play on Monday, when it hosts Mabton for a league matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Knights will then host DeSales here on Tuesday, before playing at Kittitas on Thursday.
"Our guys understand that we didn't play well, and we still have a lot of work to do in practice to get ready for a busy week next week," Bumgardner said. "They are ready to get back to work, and watch the film, and identity the areas that we need to continue to improve to finish out the league season strong. "
Aaron Pollard finished as the top WWVA scorer Tuesday, collecting 19 points with five 3-pointers, teammate Jake Freedle had 14 points with three 3-pointers.
As a team, the Knights made 13 shots from 3-point range, including three by Isaias Santellano while Gabriel Torres and David Rittenbach each hit one.
The Knights wounded up needing every point.
"Jake Freedle, Isaias Santellano, and Gabe Torres did a good job distributing and finding teammates on offense," Bumgardner said. "Aaron Pollard has really been working hard in practice on his shooting and he was able to find success tonight in that area. Henry Clancy, Owen Parks, David Rittenbach, Jasiah Heredia, and Josiah Vyhmeister did a good job being active in help defense and getting deflections."
Knights 57, Patriots 56
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (56) — McClure 24, Connolly 19, C. Morgan 8, Bishop 3, Lesser 2. Totals 19-49 8-9 56.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (57) — Pollard 19, Freedle 14, Santellano 9, Clancy 6, Torres 3, Rittenbach 3, Heredia 2, Parks 1. Totals 20-47 4-8 57.
Liberty Christian;2;13;23;18;—;56
WWVA;18;10;15;14;—;57
3-point goals — LC 10 (McClure 4), WWVA 13 (Pollard 5, Santellano 3, Freedle 3, Torres, Rittenbach). Total fouls — LC 13, WWVA 7. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — LC 25, WWVA 26. Turnovers — LC 10, WWVA 14. Assists — LC 8, WWVA 14.