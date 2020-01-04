COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academic hosted Columbia Burbank on Saturday in a league game. Walla Walla defeated Columbia 58-46.
Columbia took an early lead in the first quarter with a score of 16-12.
WWVA came back in the second quarter to take the lead just before halftime.
WWVA outscored Columbia 18-13 in the second quarter, giving them a 30-29 lead.
The third quarter did not have a lot of offense. Both teams could not get anything going.
WWVA's press kept Columbia's good options closed.
WWVA's lead grew, despite them not scoring many points.
WWVA headed into the fourth quarter up 38-32.
WWVA opened up offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points.
WWVA's Jake Freedle and Aaron Pollard both scored 15 and 14 points, leading the team on the victory.
WWVA's head coach Michael Bumgardner said, "This was a great team win. Our defensive effort was fantastic and they did a good job being patient in the half-court, working the ball for high quality shots. Our guys did a great job contesting Columbia's shooters and forcing a lot of empty possessions, especially in the 2nd half."
Walla Walla Valley Academy next play host Dayton-Waitsburg on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.