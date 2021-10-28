PASCO — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team took a 25-13, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Tri-Cities Prep here on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

"The girls were focused and on fire," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "I was exceptionally proud of the entire group. They all contributed at a high level. The skills were there, the communication was good, and the momentum and energy they started, they maintained through the entire match!

"I can’t be more proud of how they played together for the win!" she said. "On leaving the court, Sahara Browning commented, 'It is so much fun to play, when EVERYONE plays like that!'"

Serving, Sahara Browning and Celeste Santellano had seven with three aces apiece, Makaenah Puckett had 22 with two aces, and Madison Irving 21 with two aces.

Santellano dished out 27 assists, and Browning also had 26 kills, four solo blocks, and eight digs for WWVA.

Rylee King had five kills and three solo blocks with an assist, Puckett had three kills and three digs, and Makiah Stepper had two kills and four digs.

The Knights host Warden for Senior Night on Thurday.

