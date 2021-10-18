COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy picked up a volleyball victory over Upper Columbia here on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The Knights prevailed 25-19, 25-16, 25-10.
"Sunday afternoon volleyball is a sweet way to break up the day," WWVA coach Robin Browning said. "The Lady Knights were happy to be on home court again, and playing to a full gym, versus friends from the Fall Classic tournament. The matches were competitive with good rallies. There were great hits from both sides of the court, and some very consistent serving from our girls.
"Everyone on our court today contributed in many ways," she said. "Twenty-three kills from Sahara Browning and nine from Rylee King! And digs spread out across the court with all the girls doing a great job at lining up hitters and being down and ready.
"We worked out some details that we wanted in our defensive coverage, and took three sets in a row to end the weekend," coach Browning said. "These girls are loving to play together, and looking forward to meeting Mabton on Monday in our gym."
Makaenah Puckett had five aces on 21 serves, Sahara Browning recorded seven aces on 15 serves, and King had a pair of aces on 13 serves.
Sahara Browning also had four solo blocks and an assist along with her 23 kills.
Makaenah Puckett had nine digs, with Sahara Browning and Celeste Santellano getting seven apiece, and Santellano also had 25 assists.
Sunday's victory comes after WWVA traveled to River View on Thursday and picked up a 25-6, 25-19, 25-17 victory.
Santellano had three aces on 13 serves with 3 aces, with Sahara Browning picking up two aces on 11 serves, and Makiah Stepper two aces on 10 serves.
Sahara Browning also had 24 kills and two solo blocks. while King had three solo blocks and an assist on a block.
Madison Irving had 10 digs to lead the Knights, with Sahara Browning and Stepper getting nine each, and Santellano picking up 28 assists.
"The girls came out ready to play, and blew through the first set," coach Browning said. "River View made some adjustments, specifically changing up their libero and putting her in as a primary hitter.
"Our girls had a difficult time making the adjustment defensively, but battled through to a win," she said. "It was a good battle and we always enjoy the competition that River View brings."
