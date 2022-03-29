COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's baseball team held a 5-0 lead over visiting Goldendale in the nightcap of their twin bill on Tuesday, March 29, but the Timberwolves scored eight sixth-inning runs to take an 8-5 victory.
That result followed Goldendale's 17-3 win in the opener.
In the first game, the Timberwolves plated 12 third-inning runs to spark their victory.
The Knights scored a run in the third and two more in the fifth.
Ryan Regalado went 2 1/3 innings on the mound for WWVA in the opener, striking out five Goldendale batters.
In the nightcap, the Knights opened a 4-0 lead after the first two innings, and added a run in the fourth before the Timberwolves bats came alive in the sixth to take the victory.
Ryo Nishi struck out 10 Goldendale batters in five innings of pitching for WWVA, Kyle Irving striking out one in an inning on the mound.
Seth Christenson and Regalado each had two hits in the game for the Knights, with Nishi and Owen Parks each getting two RBI.
The Knights next host White Swan on Friday.
