PASCO — Cannon Angotti led Walla Walla High School here at Sun Willows golf course in 2019 Cross Country 4A Championship action.
Eleonara Frokic led College Place with a 44th place run in 1A Championship action.
In the 4A boys, Angotti and teammate Cooper Cortinas came out swinging.
Cortinas ran a 4:46.5 first mile to stand sixth. Angotti turned a 4:47.3 to be in that cluster but in 12th place. Jacob Eaton, from University, blazed the first mile in 4:45 to lead the race.
"The top guys took it out (fast) today," Cortinas said. "I was still good."
"I went out harder than I have ever done," Angotti said of his firs mile. "There are no more races so I went for it. I would do it again, but it did come back to bite me."
Angotti kept in touch through the second mile, standing 18th with a 9:58.6 run after two miles.
Cortinas' injury caught up and he dropped to 41st in 10:15.3 after two miles.
"It was not the greatest race today," Cortinas added. "I've had shin splint problems. The downhill at the mile and a half mark got me today. It went downhill after the downhill."
The fast start caught up to Angotti over the last leg and he came home 30th with a state championship run over the 5K course of 15:53.90.
"The race was better than last year," senior Angotti added. "It was a fun race to end my (Wa-Hi) cross country career."
Cortinas struggled with the shin splints but finished in 16:35.40.
"I made it to state three of my four years," Cortinas summarized. "I'll take a couple of weeks off and get ready for track."
Will Smith from Lewis and Clark, out of Spokane, won the 4A boys in 15:03.3. Camas took home the team title with a score of 53 to easily out distance second place Tahoma's 97 point team effort.
Health caught up to Wa-Hi Ella Nelson in the girls 4A run. Nelson, coming off a fifth place in 2018, gave all she had. Nelson was sixth after the first mile in 5:42.3, although the race was over as Issaquah's Julia David-Smith turned the first mile in 5:24.2 to open an 11 second lead on the field.
Nelson hung in there after two miles and stood sixth, but that last mile was a battle of health that Nelson couldn't overcome. Nelson dropped to 36th in 19:10.20. David-Smith cruised home with a 15:03.3 run.
"I've had three bad races,"Wa-Hi junior Nelson said. "I was good for the first two miles, then I hit a wall and died out. I started feeling tired (mid-season), and had a blood test. The test revealed low iron levels. I just started the medications this week. I'll take a couple of weeks off and get healthy and then start getting ready for track."
In the brunch special 1A girls race, Frokic, making her first state meet start, ran a consistent race to finish 44th. Frokic finished in 20:30.9 and set a new standard for Hawk girls cross country. Frokic's 20:30.9 destroyed the old Hawk record of 20:39.0.
"The goal was to break the girls record," senior Frokic said. "I maintained pretty well, hit my splits for first and second mile and just kept going to the finish.
"I've never been to state before, and the start was crazy," Frokic said of her first mass state start. "I felt like I was going strong but was way behind. At 800 yards I started passing people and maintained. Getting the record and the state trip is pretty cool."
Tamara Ostrander, in her first cross country experience as a senior, survived the start and turned in a pesonal best run of 22.47.3.
"The start was intimidating," Ostrander siaid. "Having Ella (Frokic) there helped. It was really crowded at the first turn at the top of the hill. I beat myself up after the first mile. I thought everybody was going to run faster than I was. But I ran better than I thought I would. I wish I had more years to run (for the Hawks)."
Alaina Stone of Colville led her team to the girls title by winning the girls race in 17:39.7.
On the 1A boys side, sophomore Joshua Courtney had to hold the Hawk colors by himself. Azaiah Garcia ran into family scheduling difficulties after the meet was moved back a week from 2018, and was not able to compete.
Courtney pulled through with a personal best 17:31.7 to finish 69th overall. Adam Briejer, of Charles Wright, claimed the 1A boys title with a run of 15:50.6.
"It was hard," Courtney said. "I ran pretty well. I was about where I wanted to be with my splits. I had a kick at the end which is better than I have done in other races.
"I knew some other runners that I have run against, and that helped calm the nerves at the start," Courtney said of being the lone Hawk. "It was kind of intimidating to run in the mob through the first mile. You see a lot of runners in front of you and behind you. It was my first state meet, and it was pretty good."
Both coaches, Darin Durand of College Place, and Michael Locati of Wa-Hi had praise for the effort of their runners.
"Great day for the Hawks," Durand said. "All three PR'd. They all ran pretty well and ran their splits about where we wanted them. They kept their composure through the start, and all closed the last 800 to finish strong. We, as a program, are building and hope to keep the Hawks relevant for a long time."
"Tough day for the Blue Devils," Locati said. "Cooper's leg and Ella's health, but Cannon ran well. He is a hard worker. I am very happy for him.
"They train at a high level," Locati continued. "It's a fine line between injury, health, and top performance. Sometimes your best is not at the end.
"These three are awesome," Locati sumarized. "They, their families, and our fans have done a lot for our program. I couldn't be prouder of them as runners and more importantly, as people."