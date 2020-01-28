COLLEGE PLACE — Even though the Walla Walla Valley Academy boys came away with the best record in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference, they needed a strong performance in the clutch against winless Mabton to pull out their 63-53 victory here on Monday.
WWVA (12-3 overall, 8-1 in the EWAC) had only a 38-33 lead going into the fourth quarter, but prevailed for its eighth straight win.
Jake Freedle led the Knights with 19 points, teammate Aaron Pollard followed with 15, and Hentry Clancy put up 14.
"Our guys had a really hard time finding energy for most of the game and it showed on both ends of the floor," Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. "Our coaching staff gave our guys a lot of credit for digging deep and finding enough energy to pull away in the middle of the fourth quarter."
WWVA is back at it here tonight, hosting DeSales for an EWAC rematch starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Knights won, 45-37, at DeSales on Jan. 9.
"Our guys know that we have to reflect on mistakes that were made and make the adjustments to succeed in our next game against DeSales, which will be a tough and physical battle," Bumgardner said.
Mabton came here fresh off a 73-21 non-league rout at Lyle/Wishram on Saturday, and threatened to shock WWVA.
But the Knights protected their slim lead to the end.
"Our guards, Isaias Santellano, Jake Freedle, Gabriel Torres, did a great job attacking Mabton's defense and forcing them to collapse," Bumgardner said. "They were able to see open teammates and set them up for great shots or drives.
"Our wings, David Rittenbach and Owen Parks, played scrappy defense and took great drives at the hoop," Bumgardner said. "Both of our bigs, Aaron Pollard and Henry Clancy, fought hard on rebounds and were patient on drives and interior post looks.
"Even though we played below were we would have liked, we are proud with the determination and fight that these guys showed to not let Mabton continue their run late in the game."
Knights 63, Vikings 53
MABTON (53) — Zavala 19, Ramirez 12, Galarza 9, Preciado 6, McCallum 5, Vasquez 2. Totals 19-55 6-6 53.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (63) — Freedle 19, Pollard 15, Clancy 14, Santellano 9, Rittenbach 4, Parks 2. Totals 23-52 13-17 63.
Mabton;7;10;16;20;—;53
WWVA;12;11;16;24;—;63
3-point goals — Mabton 9 (Ramirez 4, Preciado 2, Zavala 2, McCallum), WWVA 4(Santellano 3, Pollard). Total Fouls — Mabton 9, WWVA 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Mabton 25, WWVA 22. Turnovers — Mabton 13, WWVA 12. Assists — Mabton 8, WWVA 13.