COLLEGE PLACE — Fresh off a busy weekend here at the Friendship Tournament, with a 45-31 win over Puget Sound Adventist on Friday and then a 43-40 loss to Auburn Adventist on Saturday, the Walla Walla Valley Academy girls basketball team was back at it here Monday, battling to keep pace with third-place Mabton in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup.
By halftime, the Knights only trailed 25-14.
But then Mabton took over with an 18-6 run in the third quarter, and WWVA ended up with a 55-38 loss.
Sahara Browning scored 14 points to lead WWVA (3-10 overall, 2-7 in the EWAC), while teammate Rylee King had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Knights are back at it here tonight, hosting DeSales for an EWAC rematch starting at 6 p.m.
WWVA lost, 45-29, at DeSales on Jan. 9.
Vikings 55, Knights 38
MABTON (55) — n/a.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (38) — Browning 14, King 12, Willard 6, Cueto 4, Haggins 2.
Mabton;13;12;18;12;—;55
WWVA;8;6;6;18;—;38