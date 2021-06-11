COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's boys basketball team jumped on Mabton at the start of their matchup here Thursday, June 10, but the visiting Vikings took over in the second quarter and went on to keep the Knights winless with a 54-44 loss.

WWVA (0-9 record) led 18-14 after the first quarter, but after going to halftime down 34-28, the Knights spent the rest of the game in pursuit.

Conner Castlemen and David Rittenbach wound up leading the WWVA offense with 11 points apiece.

The Knights are back at it Friday in Pasco at Tri-Cities Prep.

