COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy jumped ahead with a victory in the first set of an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match here on Monday, but the night was far from over as a Kittitas victory in the second set evened things up.
WWVA regrouped, however, and prevailed 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23.
The Knights (13-1-1 overall, 5-0 in the EWAC) finished the night once again tied with Mabton atop league standings.
“The girls had me on edge many moments during the course of this match,” Knights coach Robin Browning said. “But when I asked them to step up and do what needed to be done, their jobs, stop second guessing each other, and play for every point, they did just what I asked.
“This young group of girls has a wonderful dynamic together,” coach Browning said. “I am excited about what they are accomplishing together on the court.”
Mabton has a chance to sneak ahead of WWVA tonight with the Knights idle as it plays at Kittitas.
Then, WWVA will get a shot at Mabton here on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Knights had a solid all-around effort on Monday.
Sahara Browning finished the night with 16 kills, four aces on 13-of-17 serving and 27 digs for WWVA while also assisting on a block.
Macyn Scherger gave WWVA another 10 kills, six aces on 13-of-17 serving, 17 assists and eight digs, Jessica Mitchell had eight kills, three aces on 13-of-16 serving, 17 digs and an assist, Rylee King added eight kills, was good on all 14 of her serves with an ace, and made four digs.
Kaylene Wells scored five kills, an ace on 10-of-11 serving, an assist and a dig with a hand in two blocks, Celeste Santellano dished 21 assists, hustled after five digs and was 17-of-20 serving, Amanda Kitto added a kill and nine digs, Jia Willard made six digs.
“It was a sweet battle tonight with Kittitas,” coach Browning said. “My Knights came out ready to fight, and Kittitas battled with us for every point.
“We didn’t come out with serving the way we wanted to, and allowed them too many opportunities,” coach Browning said. “Luckily, Sahara Browning and Macyn Scherger landed five kills each, Jessica Mitchell added four of her own, and Kaylene Wells followed up with two more. With some good passing, it was enough to keep us ahead in the first set.
“Kittitas wasn’t going away,” coach Browning said. “They came back and beat us in the second set with an inversion of our first score beaming down from the board.
“My girls needed a little push, and the loss did the trick,” she said. “They came back in the third, ready to cause some chaos. Rylee King started us out with an instant ace. Macyn landed four more aces in a run of six. Sahara Browning would chalk up three more points with her own ace, followed by Jessica Mitchell adding two aces to the mix.
“These runs, kept the momentum on our side,” coach Browning said. “With Sahara knocking down four kills, Macyn and Rylee two a piece, and Kaylene and Jess adding ones to the score, we took the set with ease.
“The fourth would not go as easily for us. With seven serving errors, we put ourselves in a tough spot. We were down by three multiple times, and just couldn’t seem to turn the tide our way. The girls had to get back in the game, and do the details of their individual jobs.
“The battle was back on, when we clawed our way back into a 19-19 tie,” she said. “The setters made some great choices, passers were doing their jobs well, and with some key kills from Rylee King and Sahara Browning, we were back in the running. Macyn Scherger would wrap up the evening with a cutting kill the Kittitas team could not bring back up.”