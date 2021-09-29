BURBANK — Walla Walla Valley Academy swept a three-set volleyball match with Burbank here on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 26-24, 25-14, 25-18.
Makaenah Puckett had 19 serves with four aces for the Knights, with Rylee King having 12 serves with an ace.
Celeste Santellano had 11 serves with four aces for WWVA, and Sahara Browning 11 serves with three aces and 28 kills.
Rylee King recorded eight kills, with Puckett picking up six.
Browning and Kienna Stepper each had a block, with Puckett getting 15 digs, Clara Scully 13, and Browning 12.
Celeste Santellano dished 32 assists to lead WWVA.
"It was a slow starting evening that the girls had to fight their way to a win," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "They did some good things on the court, but we really struggled with keeping our energy high, and our communication loud.
"There were way too many unforced errors, and we will be doing a lot more focusing on our weak areas during the rest of the week at practice," she said. "Burbank came out strong, and gave us some great competition. They are an impressive group of competitors, that we will look forward to meeting again."
The Knights go to Warden on Tuesday.
