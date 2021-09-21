ATHENA — Weston-McEwen’s volleyball team fell to Walla Walla Valley Academy (WWVA) here on Monday, Sept. 20, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, dropping to 7-4 on the season.
The Knights' Sahara Browning led the night in kills with a game-high 23, while also producing five aces and one assist.
Rylee King led her WWVA squad with six aces on 18 serves, five kills and five block assists, Makiah Stepper finished the match with two aces, two kills and one assist, and Makaenah Puckett added three aces and four kills.
The TigerScots' Charli King delivered four kills, six assists and one ace on the evening. Addie Perkins contributed seven assists, Genna Robinson added five kills and two blocks, and Lirian Holden led her team in digs with nine.
“It was a great match last night for all of our teams. There was a lot of good play across all levels,” WWVA coach Robin Browning said. “Weston-McEwen always fields a strong and scrappy team. We love playing them — this evening was as expected. They fought us for every point.
"The Knights had more unforced errors than we wanted, and gave up extra points that we should have kept," she said. "Our serving percentages were not where we wanted them, but we cleaned up some defensive coverage that we have been working on.
"With Rylee King giving us some great serving runs, and Sahara pounding down the kills again, we were able to pull ahead and take them in three. It didn’t always look pretty, but the girls are learning and growing with each match, and we’re hoping to continue that trend."
W-M coach Shawn White enjoyed having almost all of his roster back on the court, and is looking forward to the challenges they’ll face in the team’s upcoming games against Union on Thursday, and thenGrant Union and Stanfield on Saturday.
“I was very pleased with how we played and am looking forward to getting everyone back and a couple of good practice days in the gym,” White said. "Three top teams in a row will be a great challenge for us."
The Knights were slated to host River View on Tuesday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.