GRANGER — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team defeated Granger here on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24, to advance to play Goldendale in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference 2B championship.
"It was one of those nights that just doesn't add up in any way," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "We were out of sync with each other on the court all night. The girls were quiet, and giving up points that we just don't give up.
"It was a long difficult evening, with the girls coming back from behind to finish off the match in three straight again," she said. "I'm proud of their fight! They accomplished a lot tonight, during a continuous struggle."
Rylee King had 14 serves with two aces, three solo blocks and had seven kills for WWVA, Naomi Cueto served nine times with two aces, and Sahara Browning served six times with two aces, had 22 kills and four solo blocks and an assist.
Celeste Santellano also served seven times with two aces, 15 digs and 32 assists, Madison Irving had 17 serves with an ace, and Makaenah Puckett 13 with an ace, 15 digs and had three kills.
Makiah Stepper came up with 16 digs and three assists.
The Knights went to Granger to play Goldendale in the EWAC title match on Thursday.
