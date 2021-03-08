COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy picked up an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East volleyball victory over Tri-Cities Prep, 25-19, 25-10, 25-14, on Saturday, March 6.
"Saturday night's game was full of good competition," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "We always like to play the teams from T-C Prep. It is a quality program that comes to fight till the end.
"Our girls came out a little slow, but had super consistent serving, and just kept ironing out the wrinkles as they went," she said. "Our setters have both really turned a corner with being able to lead the team. With great passing from our crew, the hitters were really able to capitalize and continue to gain momentum as the game moved along.
"All sets were competitive, but our girls were there for a win, and they put together the consistent combinations to pull it off in three. We look forward to seeing T-C Prep on the court again."
Sahara Browning led WWVA with 17 serves with seven aces and no errors, as well as 12 digs, 21 kills and four blocks.
Celeste Santellano had 15 serves with aces and one error as well as 14 assistss, Makiah Stepper put up 13 serves with two aces and no errors, and Jessica Mitchell had 12 serves with three aces and an error, six kills and nine digs.
Clara Scully came up with seven digs.
Rylee King had three blocks and five kills, with Makaenah Puckett picking up a block.
And Macyn Scherger tallied 13 assists.
The Knights next go to Burbank on Thursday, March 11.
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.