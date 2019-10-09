WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy, fresh off its weekend championship in the Fall Classic at Walla Walla University, went on the road Tuesday and returned to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference prep volleyball play in fine fashion.
The Knights dominated White Swan 25-4, 25-11, 25-9 to remain unbeaten in the EWAC heading into a trio of matches in the coming days against what could prove to be formidable foes.
WWVA, which hiked its league record to 3-0 and its season mark to 7-2-1, travels to Burbank Thursday to take on a Coyotes team that is coming off a 25-27, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Liberty Christian Tuesday in Richland. Burbank is 4-5 overall but now sits 2-1 in league play.
Next week, the Knights are at home vs. Kittitas-Thorp on Tuesday and Mabton Thursday. Kittitas-Thorp is 3-1 in league matches and 8-5 overall; Mabton is currently atop the EWAC standings at 4-0 and boasts a 9-1 season record.
“We came out strong and cohesive in the first set and played relaxed and well together,” WWVA coach Robin Browning said of her team’s performance here Tuesday. “This set the tempo for the evening on the White Swan court.
“Our girls had strong serving and White Swan had a difficult time fielding,” Browning said.
Macyn Scherger led the Knights’ servers going 21-for-22 with six aces. Sahrara Browning was 15-for-18 from the service line with nine aces, and Rylee King connected on 13-of-14 tries and scored four aces.
Browning was also a force at the net with a team-leading 14 kills, and she accrued 11 digs as well in the three-set sweep. Jessica Mitchell was the Knights’ digs leader with 16 and chipped in with three kills on the night.
Scherger was the team’s assist leader with 14 and Celeste Santellano finished with seven assists. Scherger also contributed six digs and four kills while Santellano tallied eight digs.
“This match gave us an opportunity to work on improving our unforced errors and refining details to improve our game,” coach Browning said. “It’s great to see our team improve and enjoy what they are doing on the court.”