WHITE SWAN — Walla Walla Valley Academy's girls opened Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play with a 68-27 loss to White Swan here on Thursday.
"I'm proud of how our girls fought hard," WWVA coach Martin Heredia said. "We are a young team looking to improve game by game."
Sahara Browning led the Knights with 10 points, while also grabbing five rebounds, blocked four shots, and nabbed three steals.
Joslin Haggins scored eight points and three rebounds and two steals, while teammates Jia Willard had two points, an assist, three rebounds and two steals; Trellanee Lamberton had two points, an assist and a steal; Naomi Cueto scored two points; Jen Willard and a point a steal; Makia Stepper had a point and two rebounds; and Hailey Werner scored a point.
The Knights, now 0-2 on the season, next go to Touchet on Tuesday.