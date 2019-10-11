BURBANK, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy finished off Columbia (Burbank) in straight sets, 25-7, 25-16, 25-9, leaving with an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match victory here on Thursday.
Sahara Browning tallied 10 kills and nine aces on 12-of-13 serving, while also hustling after 12 digs and dishing an assist, to lead the first-place Knights (4-0 in the EWAC).
“It was a fun match to see the girls keep moving forward, and battle through some tough servers from Columbia,” Knights coach Robin Browning said. “The Columbia team has some great players, and are always well coached. We enjoy meeting up with them. Tonight, they just couldn’t get a hold of the serves that our girls were dishing out.”
The Knights next play on Monday, when they host Kittitas for another EWAC clash starting at 6 p.m.
WWVA dominated Burbank.
Macyn Scherger scored four kills and served seven aces on her 17-of-17 night, while also dishing nine assists, making two digs and assisting on a block.
Jessica Mitchell added four kills, eight aces on 18-of-19 serving, five digs and a block, Rylee King was 10-for-10 serving and had two kills, five digs and a block, Kaylene Wells went 4-for-5 serving and added a kill, a block and four digs.
WWVA also had Celeste Santellano chip in an ace on 9-of-10 serving while making nine assists and three digs, and Amanda Kitto add eight digs with Jia Willard making one.
“It was a quick match,” coach Browning said. “The Knights came out with some goals to meet, and they served 100 percent in the first set to meet their first one. With 11 of the serves as aces, it was quick work on the court. Macyn Scherger started us off with two aces, and Sahara Browning had a run of six aces in a row, to keep the tempo high through the middle point range. Jessica Mitchell would slide another ace in to finish the first set on a high note.
“The next two sets went much the same way,” coach Browning said. “We missed three serves in the second, but kept up the passing, and communication going to keep the ball in our control. We missed our game-point serve, which allowed Columbia to score a few more points in the second set than we would have liked.
“The third set was smooth sailing,” coach Browing said. “The serves were back on. We had some consistent passing which allowed for better hitting. Jessica Mitchell went on a serving run from point 14-23. She racked up five more aces, and Sahara Browning would hammer the last point into the ground on a beautiful assist from Celeste Santellano.”