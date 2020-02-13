RENTON, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy senior basketball player Jake Freedle has been named a WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week for Feb. 2-8.
Freedle led the Knights in three double-digit Eastern Washington Athletic Conference wins over Mabton, DeSales and Kittitas. He had 61 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 steals and two blocks over those games.
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off of nominations).
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award.
Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of noon on Tuesday.