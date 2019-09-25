COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy shook off a slow start to get a little revenge against rival Tri-Cities Prep, defeating the Jaguars 3-1 in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match here on Tuesday.
Several of the WWVA Knights played last year when Tri-Cities Prep ended their 18-game winning streak in the regional championship finals.
TCP took the first set of Tuesday’s long-awaited rematch, 25-10, but WWVA rallied to win the next three in a row 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
“TCP is always a tough competitor,” Knights coach Robin Browning said. “After losing to them in regionals, this was a difficult match to get the girls mentally prepared for. We have some incredibly determined girls who really love to play, and hate not meeting their own potential.”
Sahara Browing finished Tuesday with 23 kills for the undefeated Knights (4-0 overall, 2-0 in the EWAC) as well as five aces on 11-of-13 serving, 10 assists, five digs and a block.
Jessica Mitchell gave WWVA another five kills, five aces on 11-of-13 serving, 10 digs and two blocks, Macyn Scherger added four kills, three aces on 11-of-14 serving, 17 assists and two digs, Rylee King had a kill and three aces on 16-of-17 serving.
WWVA also had Celeste Santerello tally a kill, three aces on 11-of-13 serving and five digs, teammate Amanda Kitto made four digs and two aces on 11-of-14 serving, Jia Willard chipped in two digs.
“I am exceptionally proud of what they accomplished tonight,” coach Browning said. “They are becoming tough and resilient, very capable of coming back from a hard loss, adjusting, and stepping up together to make the necessary changes to win.
“These are the kind of girls I always want on my court — confident and capable to accomplish great things.”
The Knights will have almost two weeks to prepare for their next EWAC match, at White Swan on Oct. 8.
In the meantime, the Knights will play in the Walla Walla University Fall Classic the weekend of Oct. 3-5.
WWVA looks to continue strong play from the TCP match.
“What a night,” coach Browning said. “The first set against TCP came at us, knocked us on our butts, and was over. We couldn’t pass, so we simply couldn’t play. With a total of three kills in the set, 3-of-10 serves as errors, and four digs, it was a rough start to a hard fought evening.
“The Lady Knights did not like the outcome of the first set, and came out with a different attitude for the remainder of the evening.
“TCP doesn’t give away easy points, but our girls were pretty motivated after being thoroughly humiliated in the first attempt,” coach Brownings said. “In set 2, 3, and 4, our passers went to work, and changed the trajectory of the match. With good passing and a run of five aced serves from Jessica Mitchell, and then Celeste Santellano and Macyn Scherger with two aces each, and Sahara Browning and Amanda Kitto adding a couple more, we were on our way.
“Macyn Scherger put up some beautiful sets that Sahara Browning smacked down to collect six kills in the second set,” coach Browning said. “Jessica Mitchell added two more kills, and Macyn Scherger added another to the collection to end with a win in the second set for our ladies.
“With consistent passing and serving, the Knights fought through two more sets with two more Wins on the night,” coach Browning said. “Sahara would just keep firing away, and improve her kill numbers in each successive set — one in the first, six in the second, seven in the 3rd, and eight kills in the final set. She was on fire once she got started tonight.
“With great passes from Jia Willard, Amanda Kitto, Jessica Mitchell, and Celeste Santellano, Macyn Scherger could put together a great combo of sets for our hitters to capitalize on.”