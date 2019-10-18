MABTON, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy moved a step closer to clinching the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball championship here Thursday night with a straight-set victory over Mabton.
The visiting Knights defeated the Vikings 25-16, 25-21, 25-10 and are now 6-0 in EWAC matches and 18-2 overall with two road matches remaining in the regular season. WWVA visits Dayton-Waitsburg in Dayton Tuesday and plays at Liberty Christian next Thursday.
Tri-Cities Prep, which trails WWVA by one game in the EWAC standings, defeated White Swan in straight sets Thursday and is at home to DeSales Tuesday and at Mabton next Thursday to finish up the regular season.
“It was senior night and our last home match of the season, and I thought our two seniors, Kaylene Wells and Jia Willard, came out and did a great job,” WWVA coach Robin Browning said. “Kaylene started the match with two blocks that helped us win the first set, and Jia had a great evening of passing the ball for us.
“These two girls have been a pleasure to coach and see grow into competent and confident young women on and off the court. I am so proud of them in so many ways.”
Sophomore Sahara Browning and juniors Jessica Mitchell and Macyn Scherger powered the Knights statistically.
Browning led the team at the net with 16 kills, added 19 digs and was 12-for-14 from the service line with six aces. Mitchell posted a team-leading 23 digs, recorded five kills and was 6-for-7 with a pair of aces. And Scherger led the team in assists with 13, accrued nine digs, killed two balls and was 16-for-18 serving with five aces.
Sophomore Rylee King also had a pair of blocks on the night and added four kills, one dig and 15-for-18 serving with four aces. Sophomore Celeste Santenallo was 11-for-11 from the line with one ace, dug 11 bulls and was credited with 11 assists. And junior Amanda Kitto contributed 14 digs, one assist and was 4-for-5 from the service line.
“Mabton did a great job tonight keeping us off balance and digging some hard balls,” coach Browning said of the Vikings. “Not many teams have brought up as many of our hard hits as they did.”