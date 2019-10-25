RICHLAND — Walla Walla Valley Academy nailed down the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball championship here Thursday with a dominating victory over Liberty Christian.
WWVA won the match 25-4, 25-6, 25-4 to finish league play with an unblemished 8-0 mark and 16-1-1 overall.
Liberty Christian wound up on the other end of the EWAC standings at 0-8, 0-13 overall.
"It was a sweet ending to our EWAC play," WWVA coach Robin Browning said. "Liberty did a great job getting their hands on some blocks, but they just couldn't slow our girls down tonight.
"With our passers controlling the first-ball touches, our setters went to work and made some great things happen for our hitters."
Sophomore Sahara Browning, as usual, led the Knights at the net with 17 kills, put up a team-best 12 digs and was a solid 7-for-8 serving with two aces.
Rylee King led WWVA servers going 22-for-22 with five aces. She was also credited with one dig and one kill.
Macyn Scherger finished with a team-leading 16 assists. Scherger also posted five digs and one kill, and she was 12-for-13 from the service line with a pair of aces.
Celeste Santellano accrued nine assists, seven digs and connected on 7-of-8 serves with two aces. Kaylene Wells led the team with two blocks, killed five balls and dug four.
And coach Browning singled out senior Jia Willard for going 6-for-6 from the service line with an ace in the third set.
"Jia has put in an exceptional amount of work, and she debuted as a server with an ace and six strong serves," Browning said.
"I'm really proud of the way my girls have grown this season," the coach added. "Tonight was a great exhibition of goals they have set, and a group of individuals doing the hard work of becoming a committed team,"
The Coyotes will take the league's No. 1 seed into the district tournament that begins Thursday at Columbia High in Burbank.