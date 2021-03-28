Walla Walla Valley Academy won the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) volleyball championship on Saturday night, March 27, with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Tri-Cities Prep.
"The girls came out tonight focused and determined to finish this season in the top position," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "They were mentally ready, and their connection and skill set as a team had put them in a great physical position to go after this final goal.
"Seniors Jessica Mitchell and Macyn Scherger had great serves to start the momentum that we needed," she said. "Sahara Browning led the team in energy and kills collected. As a team, they ALL did the things that they needed to do to win TOGETHER. It was absolutely a collective effort tonight. They communicated, they made adjustments, they pulled each other through errors and right onto the next thing necessary. They covered each other and celebrated each point they worked together to win.
"Tri-Cities Prep is always tough, and tonight was no exception," Browning said. "Our girls were ready for the challenge. In three sets, the Lady Knights wrapped up their final evening of volleyball together for this season. And played their last championship match together with this group of girls as a unit. It is bittersweet. The win feels great! They have worked hard for this."
Sahara Browning was 12-of-12 serving with three aces, 26 kills, a block and 13 digs.
Mitchell was 10-of-10 serving with an ace, seven kills, 10 digs and a block.
Makiah Stepper was 13-of-14 serving with two aces and 12 digs, and Celeste Santellano finished 16-of-20 serving with four aces and 14 assists.
Rylee King had six kills and a block, and Sherger dished out 19 assists.
"It is exceptionally disappointing that this is the end, and there is no state championships to move on to," coach Browning said. "For all of us, the loss of our seniors in this tight-knit group is tough. These are big shoes for our up-and-comers to fill.
"It has been a good season, and this was the way that we wanted to end it. Well done Lady Knights!"
