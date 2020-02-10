GRANGER — Walla Walla Valley Academy's boys handed Mabton/Lyle a 58-37 trouncing at the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference tournament here on Saturday.
The victory puts the Knights, now 15-4 overall, 10-2 in EWAC play, into a matchup with Kittitas at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Granger High School in another league tourney game.
"Our guys started the game with great energy and were able to set the tone for the game early," WWVA coach Michael Bumgardner said. "We knew going into this game that Mabton would be physical, and we couldn't let it effect how we wanted to play on offense or defense. Our guys used their physicality and cleaned up the defensive glass limiting second-chance opportunities and attacking the hoop strong.
"Our coaching staff was extremely happy to see, at the end of the game, that our guys finished the game perfect from the free-throw line, 16-for-16," he said. "Those opportunities helped us maintain our lead throughout the game and extended it in the fourth quarter. We couldn't be happier to see work in practice pay off in real-game scenarios."
Aaron Pollard and Jake Freedle led the Knights with 13 points apiece, with Isaias Santellano scoring 11 and Henry Clancy 10.
"Our guards, Jake Freedle, Isaias Santellano, Gabe Torres and Jasiah Heredia played aggressive on defense, hounding ball handlers and shooters," Bumgardner said. "Then, on offense, they made great reads, finding open teammates for great opportunities. Isaias came up big with some really good offensive rebounds, while Jake did an excellent job helping the bigs with defensive rebounds.
"Gabe Torres, who has had family effected by the recent flooding in the Valley, did so many little things on offense and defense to put himself and his teammates in position to be successful," he said. "We told him the last couple of days that he didn't need to worry about anything other than helping his family and staying safe. His effort tonight helped set the tone on defense and his spacing on offense opened up the floor. The things he does don't always show up in the box score, but they show up on the game film. Our team couldn't be more proud with how he handled himself with many other things happening in his life.
"Our wings and bigs, David Rittenbach, Owen Parks, Aaron Pollard, and Henry Clancy, played well, preventing easy drives and finishes at the hoop and using their offensive strengths to get looks on offense," Bumgardner said. "Owen did a great job in the second quarter putting himself in good positions on offense, against their zone, to get some good looks and strong finishes at the hoop.
"We know our guys are ready for the next game against a good Kittitas team that has a couple of very good guards," he said. "We hope that we can get some good film study and practice in to prepare ourselves for the task beginning of next week in the next round of the league tournament."
WWVA 58, Mabton 37
MABTON (37) — Preciado, McCallum 9, Cavveo 5, Zavala 11, Galarza 2, Bahena, Ramirez 6, Lopez 4, Barajas. Totals 14-58 4-10 37.
WWVA (58) — Santellano 11, Freedle 13, Parks 6, Heredia 2, Nishi, Pollard 13, Castleman, Torres, Wallace-Bailey, Rittenbach 3, Clancy 10. Totals 19-47 16-16 58.
Mabton;2;12;14;9;—;37
WWVA;12;19;15;12;—;58
3-point goals — Mabton 5 (McCallum 3, Ramirez 2), WWVA 4 (Santellano, Pollard 2, Freedle). Total fouls — Mabton 15, WWVA 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Mabton 23, WWVA 39. Turnovers — Mabton 9, WWVA 14. Assists — Mabton 3, WWVA 9.