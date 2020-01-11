COLLEGE PLACE — The WWVA Lady Knights continued their season of learning, losing to Tri-Cities Prep 67-26.
Rylee King continued her breakout campaign, leading the team with 14 points and swatting three shots back.
Sahara Browning was the Knights' jack-of-all-trades, scoring four points, grabbing three boards, swatting two shots, dishing out two assists, and picking off a pass.
The Knights (1-5, 1-3) will head up to Richland for a conference showdown with Liberty Christian (1-10, 0-3) on Monday. Tip-off is penciled in for 6 p.m.