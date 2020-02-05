BURBANK — Jake Freedle scored a game-high 21 points for the Walla Walla Valley Academy boys, but battling the flu and a fired-up Burbank, the Knights saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end with an otherwise lackluster performance on the final day of the regular season.
The host Coyotes took advantage of 20 WWVA turnovers, and knocked off the Knights 65-48 in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference matchup here on Tuesday.
WWVA (14-4 overall, 10-2 in the EWAC) will have little time to recover, and now must try to regroup for the postseason, with the Knights next having to play on Saturday in Granger against either Mabton or Lyle-Wishram with the tipoff a 6 p.m.
"This was a challenging game for our guys," Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. "We had a quite a few guys that were battling the flu or colds over the weekend and we couldn't find any energy on both end of the floor. Burbank did a good job putting pressure on us, and our guys coughed the ball up more times then we would like due to the low energy.
"Our coaching staff told our guys afterwards our number one focus is just getting healthy and getting back to full strength for our first playoff game on Saturday," Bumgardner said. "We have to move on to the next game, and get back to work hard in practice so that we are ready to go in our next game.
"We need to clean up a few defensive rotations in practice, as well as continuing to work on our offensive skills and movement in our sets."
Freedle ended up connecting on three 3-pointers, Gabe Torres hit a pair, and Jasiah Heredia buried one as they tried to stay close early on with outside shooting, but Burbank answered with Dominic Percifield and Peja Kinsey each knocking home four 3's.
A lopsided second quarter put Burbank up by nine by halftime, and WWVA only trailed 44-33 going into the fourth quarter, but the Coyotes pulled away in the closing minutes.
Despite the loss, Bumgardner commended his players on their effort.
"Jake Freedle, Jasiah Heredia, Gabe Torres, and Isaias Santellano played well at our guard spots, despite the low energy," Bumgardner said. "Jake did a excellent job orchestrating the offense and hustling on defense. Our staff emphasized to our guards to get back to full health over the next couple of days and to get ready to push each other in practice so we can limit empty offensive possessions.
"Our wings and bigs, David Rittenbach, Owen Parks, Aaron Pollard, and Henry Clancy did a commendable job battling through physical play," Bumgardner said. "They were our biggest group effect by the flu and cold bugs. In particular, we thought Aaron did a great job tonight, despite not being able to practice since the end of last week due to flu. David did a fantastic job on defense contesting shots on both the perimeter and at the hoop.
"We know our guys are focused and driven with what they need to do moving forward, after this defeat, so that they can continue to succeed," Bumgardner said. "Our coaching staff is excited to see how our guys respond in practice the rest of the week."
Coyotes 65, Knights 48
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (48) — Freedle 21, Pollard 9, Torres 6, Clancy 6, Heredia 5, Parks 1. Totals 19-39 4-7 48.
BURBANK (65) — Percifield 20, Kinsey 18, Pariera 15, Wickstrom 6, Avalos 4, Frimodt 2. Totals 27-61 3-8 65.
WWVA;14;7;12;15;—;48
Burbank;16;14;14;21;—;65
3-point goals — WWVA 6 (Freedle 3, Torres 2, Heredia), Burbank 8 (Percifield 4, Kinsey 4). Total Fouls — WWVA 7, Burbank 9. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWVA 24, Burbank 25. Turnovers — WWVA 20, Burbank 5. Assists —WWVA 14, Burbank 5.