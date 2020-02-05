BURBANK — Coming here off a thrilling 47-45 victory Thursday at Kittitas, with Sahara Browning hitting the winning shot at the buzzer, the Walla Walla Valley Academy girls ran into a tough Burank.
First in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference with an unblemished record, Burbank cruised to its 15th straight win here on Tuesday, making short work of WWVA 62-28.
Joslin Haggins led WWVA scorers with nine points, teammate Sahara Browning had eight, and Rylee King added seven, while Naomi Cueto had two with Makiah Stepper and Rachel Smith each converted a free-throw to round out their offense for the day.
WWVA (6-12 overall, 3-9 in the EWAC) completed its regular season schedule.
No further details were available at press time.