BURBANK — Walla Walla Valley Academy surrendered five sixth-inning runs and dropped a 13-11 decision to Columbia-Burbank in the first game of an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Friday, April 15.
The Coyotes completed the sweep with a 6-2 win in game two.
Each team tallied a run in the first inning of game one before the Knights rolled a six in the top half of the second inning.
But the Coyotes scored four times in the home second to get themselves back in the game, 7-5.
WWVA took a 9-5 lead in the fourth inning, only to have Burbank respond with a pair of runs in its half of the fourth.
The Coyotes drew within a run, 9-8, in the fifth inning prior to a two-run Knights' rally in the sixth.
Ryan Regalado had two hits in the game for WWVA, and teammate Kyle Irving drove in three runs.
The Knights managed just two hits and committed six errors in game two. Owen Parks and Ray Trees collected WWVA's hits in the nightcap.
The Knights host Dayton-Waitsburg for a twin bill on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.