RICHLAND — Sahara Browning scored 11 points for Walla Walla Valley Academy, teammate Rylee King grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Knights paced Liberty Christian most of the night for a 42-33 victory in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup here on Monday.
WWVA picked up its second win of the season, both coming in 2020, for an overall record of 2-6 with a 2-4 mark in the EWAC.
The Knights stretched their lead to 36-23 going into the fourth quarter, and held off a late Liberty Christian comeback.
"(I'm) proud of the girls," Knights coach Martin Heredia said. "We were finally patient offensively and executed. Good team win for us.”
WWVA came here less than a week after its first win of the season, defeating Dayton-Waitsburg at home in College Place.
The Knights look to do it again, this time at Dayton-Waitsburg on Thursday starting a 6 p.m.
KNIGHTS 42, PATRIOTS 33
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (42) — Browning 11, King 8, Willard 7, Haggins 6, Lamberton 5, Santellano 3, Werner 2.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (33) — n/a.
WWVA;12;9;15;6;—;42
LC;8;8;7;10;—;33