KITTITAS, Wash. — Sahara Browning hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer, lifting Walla Walla Valley Academy to a 47-45 victory over Kittitas in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball action here on Thursday.
WWVA (5-11 overall, 3-8 in the EWAC) snapped a three-game losing skid, heading into the final week of the regular season with the last game on Tuesday at undefeated Burbank, tip off at 6 p.m.
Browning led the Knights here with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Rylee King added six points, nine rebounds and two blocks, Celeste Santellano had six points four assists and a couple of steals, Jen Willard and Makiah Stepper finished with four points apiece, and Naomi Cueto, Joslin Haggins and Trellanee Lamberton each chipped in two points for WWVA.
No further details were available at press time.